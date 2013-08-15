Going Barefoot At Work Cuts Stress And Feels Great. Going Barefoot At Work Is Gross. Discuss

British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg admitted to “padding around” his office without his shoes recently–to the outcry of the sartorial press.

And as summer makes the downward arch into its dog days, we have to ask ourselves if we have the flexibility to free our feetsies.

According to an Adecco survey, more than 40 percent of people feel offended when colleagues take their shoes off at work. Fast Company‘s previously gone on record against flip-flops, with the argument that if we can see your toes, that’s not good.

But barefoot goes a step further, doesn’t it?

“I think it’s incredibly poor etiquette,” Esquire associate editor Teo van den Broeke tells the BCC of Clegg’s free-footed behavior. Why? The barefoot manager is “too lax” and disrespectful. “There are so many elements that could be offensive, be that cultural or simply that your feet smell.”

But going barefoot also has its backers. The Guardian talked to avant-posh West London architect Amanda Levete, who has sneakers, high heels, and loafers piled up in front of her door. Here the open sole is encouraged.

“Well, it keeps the carpet clean,” Levete tells the Guardian. “Also (being barefoot is) a great leveler, and it’s relaxing: You can put your feet on the sofas.”