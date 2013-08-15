Way Beyond A Company BBQ: How To Truly Improve Employee Morale

Improving morale is one of the toughest things company leaders do. Doing it well requires a careful analysis of the problem, rather than the typical knee-jerk response of, “Hey my employees are sad, let’s do a barbecue and fill up their bellies with booze!” A company BBQ is an attempt at addressing the symptoms and not the root cause of the problem.

A couple of years ago, we went through a tough time at Rocket XL. And when I say “tough,” I mean multiple employees quitting on the same day, objects being thrown, and screaming matches at the water cooler. Needless to say, there was an overall feeling of anger and unhappiness shared by those who quit and those who stayed. Let’s just say that Ewoks and Storm Troopers got along better than some of our departments.

But it forced me to take a long hard look at our culture (or lack thereof), and I went through a tough process to get our morale back on track. Here’s how:

Get Feedback.

My first step was to get honest and anonymous feedback from the remaining 65 employees. Together with my HR group, we crafted a Survey Monkey where we asked multiple-choice and open-ended questions like:

Describe your workload this month? (Heavy, Moderate or Light?)





To what degree did you enjoy your job this month?





How would you rate your working relationships with each of the following: supervisor, team members, colleagues, clients





To what degree were you able to positively impact overall morale among your team?





What would you recommend to improve the culture?





Do you have any questions that you’d like answered in the next company meeting?





Who shot first (Han or Greedo)? (Yes, we really asked that just to make sure people were paying attention and to throw some humor into the process. But it’s key to mention that we threw humor in sparingly so as not to belittle the serious work.)

Next, Admit That You Have a Serious Problem.

There’s a reason why the first step of Alcoholics Anonymous is admitting that you have a problem. It’s the hardest, but the most important step. Reading the horrible stuff that my employees wrote about the company–like “I hate this place!” and “How are we still in business?”–was one of the worst nights I’ve ever had.

I thought we had some kinks to work through, but once our employees were given a forum to express themselves, the results were nothing short of toxic. And this didn’t even include the people who’d left.

Once the initial shock passed, we boiled down the problems into three key points that affected every employee: