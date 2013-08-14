Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian On The Power Of The Internet To Level The Playing Field

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and Breadpig, is a modern version of the American dream: a tech entrepreneur born to immigrant parents who sold his first company in his early 20s. But he isn’t ashamed to admit that he had it easier than a lot of people in achieving success, and those advantages help inform his work in trying to make the Internet a place where everyone can succeed.

“It doesn’t devalue the success that I’ve had, it doesn’t make me any less proud of the success that I’ve had, it doesn’t make me any less ambitious to concede that there were inherent advantages that I got and continue to have that I did not necessarily earn or deserve,” Ohanian says. “But I’m totally cool with that.”

Coming from a white, middle class, loving two-parent family, Ohanian says, gave him a basic advantage, a start on the diamond somewhere between first and second base, in the parlance of the classic “born on third base, thinks he hit a triple” quip.

“You are born to a certain amount of privilege if you are born to a wealthy family, a well-connected, straight white dude in America. It’s a lot easier to get to home plate that way,” he says. “Then I look at someone like Jay-Z who was not even born in the stadium. He was out in the parking lot with a tough family life, poverty, drugs, everything. So to see how much success someone like that has had and we’re defining success in the most superficial way of wealth and power, as business success.

“Oprah would be another one. She was stuck in traffic 10 miles outside the stadium given all that she went through growing up. If you really want to appreciate the full scope of success, you’ve got to go from the start to the present. And in that light, you look at Jay-Z and Oprah and think how did that happen? It is certainly motivational, because I will never feel like I have ever accomplished anything in comparison but it certainly gives you something to strive for.”

As a result of that realization, Ohanian feels a responsibility to make the most of it and to use his position to help others find success. His preferred method is by helping more entrepreneurs achieve their goals online.

“One of the reasons I love the Internet so much, aside from all the cats, is if it works the way it should, it’s an open and level playing field where all links are created equal,” Ohanian says. “Great ideas can spread and flourish in a way that they couldn’t have before.”