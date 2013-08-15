In Apps For Mobile Advertising, Brands Pay You To Listen

A small banner ad on an already small smartphone screen is not a great way to get attention, and offers that pop up uninvited are more annoying than television commercials . Several recently launched startups are offering brands another option for earning the attention of mobile users’ customers–paying them for it.

Currencies include mobile data, special offers, and cold, hard cash.

In some cases, the exchange is pretty straightforward. An Android app that launched last month called Locket, for instance, displays brand advertisements on its users’ lock screens. Every time they swipe to unlock their phones (up to three times per hour), they earn one cent, which they can later empty into their PayPal accounts, use to purchase gift cards, or give to a charity.

Other examples are slightly more complicated. Aquto, which began rolling out in Europe this June, increases users’ mobile data plans if they interact with marketers by watching videos, signing up for offers, or completing other activities. Qustodian, an app launched in Spain a few years ago, serves advertisements based on users’ stated preferences and pays them for each one they read.

Though a relatively new concept in the United States, brands have been making these sorts of exchanges in emerging markets for years. “Ringback tone advertising,” for instance, grants users in countries like Turkey free airtime or phone credits in exchange for playing an advertisement to anyone who calls them. A popular service in South Africa that allows users to text “please call me” without charge when they’ve run out of airtime sells the remaining characters in these free messages to advertisers, so that a text from a friend might read, “Please call me. Drink Coke.”

“If the thought is, I will give people dollars and cents for watching advertising, you have to watch an awful lot of those before it ads up to any significant amount if you live in a developed economy,” says Paul Berney, the managing director of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. “But if you live in an emerging economy, air time or messaging time has real commercial value.”

The trick, then, when bringing this strategy to smartphones in the U.S., has been framing the transaction in a way that makes sense to those consumers.