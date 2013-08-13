You Could If You Wanted To . . .

At first I was glad to read this piece by Ben Horowitz because there is so much “advice to CEOs” out there, good and bad, but not as much discussion about whether or not founder CEOs fundamentally want this role and can be successful. It’s so obvious that it’s liberating to hear someone say “not every inventor wants to run a company.” But by the end of the piece he moves in a very different direction.

This is a News Scrum, which is where we all read one of the morning’s top stories and add something to it–context, research, related links, data, explanation. Not opinion–although obviously our opinions influence what we cite, so we can be open about them.

Marc Barros, formerly of Contour, tackled the founder to CEO topic in a June piece for GeekWire. He pointed out that becoming a CEO involves learning a different leadership style and new set of management skills. For some people this may be an exciting or inspiring challenge, but for others it can feel like a distraction that weighs on them and inhibits their ability to pursue other creative projects.

As a former first-time founder and CEO, I didn’t make it. I didn’t understand, until it was over, just how hard the transition is from a founder to a CEO. A completely different role from getting a company off the ground, I learned that becoming a CEO is even lonelier than being the CEO.

Though, as mentioned above, Horowitz admits that not every founder will want to be CEO, he tries to make the case that everyone should want to do it. And his explanation of why it is important and possible will certainly motivate a founder who is already thinking about how to scale the CEO mountain. But it seems like it could have the opposite effect on someone who is already disenchanted with the job.

While talking about staying involved in products, Horowitz writes:

If you find . . . you cannot let go a little without letting go entirely — then you probably should consider a CEO change. But don’t do that. Learn how to do this.

It’s a prescriptive generalization which puts more value on the work founders would do as CEOs than on the work some of them might do if they freed themselves to pursue other things. —Lily Hay Newman

I’m going to disagree with Lily: Horowitz is right that all founders should want to be CEOs. Why? Because when you create a company and hire people to work for you, you’re starting a community and asking other people to buy into it. If you bring other people along for the ride, you need to be ready for it yourself. If you’re not, you shouldn’t be the lead founder of a company in the first place.

That’s what Horowitz is really getting at when he talks about a “product-oriented CEO.” All of the people he cites were able to redirect their passion for products towards company operations. Instead of focusing solely on products, they turned to injecting their company culture with the same passion and vision that made it successful in the first place. That’s exactly what Horowitz recommends: