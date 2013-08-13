With 600M Sold, Taco Bell Unveils The Fiery Doritos Locos Taco

Weeks ago, Taco Bell sent members of the media a mysterious black box. Inside were endless varieties of Doritos, from “spicy sweet chili” to “jacked ranch dipped hot wing.” Needless to say, the collective belt buckle of Fast Company staffers is a loop or two larger now, and all our keyboards are covered in bright orange dust.

The purpose, however, was not to fatten up our masthead, but to tease Taco Bell’s newest flavor of the Doritos Locos Taco. Known in the industry as the DLT, Taco Bell created the product in partnership with Doritos, and considers it the brand’s “most successful product,” with 600 million sold since March 2012. Today, the fast food giant unveiled its third version of the DLT, which no one here was able to guess, despite taste testing a dozen unlabeled samples: The Fiery Doritos Locos Taco. The radioactive red taco is the next step in Taco Bell’s plan to make the DLT a platform for the company to innovate on top of.

The journey of how this innovation came to be–from Home Depot experiments to handshake deals–is charted in Fast Company‘s recent feature on the Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco. The feature delves into issues of taco structural integrity, manufacturing, and more, revealing that the years and work that go into making a $1.39 taco are far more than anyone could have guessed.





[Image courtesy of Taco Bell]