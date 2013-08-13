Pirate Bay’s Browser For Bypassing Censorship Downloaded 100,000 Times In 3 Days

A browser from the Pirate Bay that allows people to access blocked websites has been downloaded more than 100,000 times within three days, reports TorrentFreak .

The Pirate Bay, a website that provides torrent files and is blocked in many countries, released the PirateBrowser on Saturday to coincide with its 10th anniversary. While the web browser uses the Tor network, PirateBrowser doesn’t provide anonymity, only the ability to circumvent Internet service providers’ filters. In addition to the 100,000 downloads via direct link, TorrentFreak notes that more than 5,000 users are sharing the official torrent file online.

“I didn’t think it would catch on so fast,” The Pirate Bay’s Winston tells TorrentFreak. “I guess people want to see the websites their governments and courts are trying to hide from them.”

[Image: Flickr user Olivier Bruchez]