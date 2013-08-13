Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Made Apple Shares Surge With A Tweet

Apple stock has taken a nose-dive since closing at above $700 almost a year ago, but shares saw a nice lift today on some tweets of investor sentiment.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn tweeted earlier today that he believed the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is “extremely undervalued,” citing a conversation he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

We currently have a large position in APPLE. We believe the company to be extremely undervalued. Spoke to Tim Cook today. More to come. — Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 13, 2013

Icahn’s bullishness is based partly on the idea of a “larger buyback.” But it’s worth noting that Apple already has a program to return $100 billion to shareholders by the end of 2015.

Had a nice conversation with Tim Cook today. Discussed my opinion that a larger buyback should be done now. We plan to speak again shortly. — Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 13, 2013

The pair of tweets led to an immediate spike, eventually pushing the stock, which opened at $470.94 north of $493, as of this writing.

The Twitterverse quickly took note of the impact of Icahn’s words. Miguel Rios, who manages analytics for Twitter, tweeted the following image: