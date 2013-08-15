How To Get The Most Out Of 5, 15, 30, And 60 Minutes Of Downtime At Work

You’ve been working hard most of the day, but now there’s a lull in the action.

Maybe you’re waiting for a call in five minutes or a presentation in a half hour. The bottom line: You’ve got nothing to do.

So. . . what do you do?

First off: Remember that it’s okay you have nothing to do. Obviously you can’t be working for eight hours straight–and, in fact, maybe you shouldn’t even try.

Of course, your first instinct is to while away the time on the Internet looking at pictures of cats and silly videos, but there are better things to do and you know it.

Here’s a handy set of productive suggestions to spend your time wisely, no matter how much downtime you have.

True, it’s isn’t that much time. So you’re going to do something simple. Take the opportunity to unplug, take that stationery out of your desk (if you don’t have it now, you will after this article), and compose a handwritten letter to a family member or write an entry in your journal.