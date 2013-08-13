Researchers Create Lab-Grown Human Heart Tissue That Can Beat By Itself

Between all the researchers working on breakthroughs in regenerative medicine (see: liver, ear, kidney), we’re not so far away from a future of organs on-demand, ready to be fashioned on short notice for those who need them most.
In a step toward that science fiction-like future, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have created lab-grown human heart tissue capable of beating on its own, in a petri dish. The researchers have published a report in the journal Nature Communications detailing their process, which involved filling a stripped mouse heart with transplanted, reprogrammed human heart cells.
[Image: Flickr user brick red]