Want To Recruit Better Developers? Give Them Broken Code

Hiring the right programmers and designers is crucial for any software business. Without a cohesive team, projects may never come together. But hiring a qualified developer can be such a long process that it can sometimes literally be endless: Just when one position is finally filled another may be opening up.

Big companies fix this problem by staffing up giant HR departments that take care of initial candidate screening and organize the company’s developers to administer coding tests and other specialized evaluations. But startups and smaller companies don’t have the same resources, even if they have a few HR people. With 325 total employees and about 60 iOS engineers, Mutual Mobile is large enough to have an HR “talent team,” but when they first opened their HR department, they found that hiring iOS devs was draining all of its resources.

“We started originally with the traditional phone screening,” says Ron Lisle, Mutual Mobile’s director of iOS. “And we found that folks were getting pretty good at fooling us on the standard list of questions. We’ve had some folks that have applied to engineering jobs and I’ve gotta believe they’ve never programmed at all.”

The iOS team found that the only way to get a clear sense of someone’s skills was to fly them to Mutual Mobile’s Austin offices for in-person interviews and code tests. But relying on on-site meetings to sort through everyone who got past the phone screen was costly and inefficient, especially because the candidates coming in weren’t always prepared.

“About a year ago we were still doing the phone screen, but we got some folks where it was just really hard to tell,” Lisle says. “It was like, ‘okay this person might be really good, but I’m just uncomfortable about this or that. I can’t tell if they really know coding.’ And so we thought, well, instead of just writing the person off, if we had some sort of test we could send to them then we could actually see what they would do with coding up something. We could verify that they can actually compile and build code.”

Asking developers to go through a pre-interview code test isn’t new: Startups like Codility even offer automated testing as a product. But Mutual Mobile took their tests a step further. To get extra insight into whether a developer was right for the company (Lisle claims the company wants developers to “literally be crazy about mobile”), the company asked a few of its engineers working on the programming test to start adding run-time issues and other bugs to the code they would send to potential new hires. To decrease the impact on the company’s business, Mutual Mobile turned to what it calls “bench resources,” or employees that have finished one client’s project and are waiting to begin something new, to write the tests.

“We thought, okay, so let’s send them some code that they’ll have to build, and let’s throw a few bugs into it while we’re at it and we’ll kind of get a sense for are they able to find and fix bugs,” Lisle says.