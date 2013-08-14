Daniel Kahneman’s Advice For Strengthening Your Decision-Making Skills

Wondering if your mind is prone to making endless shortcuts? The kind that lead us to the wrong answers?

Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman tells as much to Inc. magazine:

If I tell you, ‘Here is a leader of a nation and she’s intelligent and strong. If I ask you at this point if she’s a good leader, you’ll have an answer: She’s a good leader. But the third word could be corrupt, and I haven’t told you anything about character. You were not waiting. You took the information that you had and made the best story possible out of it. That’s the way a mind works.





This is because, as Kahneman unpacks in his must-read Thinking, Fast and Slow, we’re wired this way–to construct stories out of imperfect evidence. The data we have could be slight, partial, or biased, but we automatically make the best story possible.

The venerable psychologist explains that this is because of our antipathy toward effort.

“It’s not necessarily that we don’t like to work, but when there are two ways of doing the same thing–one easy, one hard, we naturally gravitate to the easy way, that’s the right answer,” he says. “So the bias toward finding the easy way, means that sometimes we pick the easy way and we get to the wrong answer.”

One of the easiest ways to implement moves is to track our decisions. Tech companies traffic in their users’ data, so it would be natural for us to have greater data about our own behavior. That can start with keeping a decision-making notebook–if every time that you come to an important decision you map out the inputs, Kahneman says you’ll better see the incompleteness of the story that you’re telling yourself.

Another tactic is to reframe your questions. We almost never do this, Kahneman says. Take a cut of meat, for instance.