Can Amazon Monetize Anything?

The time-traveling character from Kurt Vonnegut’s 1969 novel Slaughterhouse-Five this month became available to would-be writers of Vonnegut fan fiction, through a new Amazon.com program called Kindle Worlds. Earlier this month, Amazon announced it had cut a deal with the Vonnegut Trust to legitimate Vonnegut fan fic published through the program.

We, as a culture, seem more creative than ever before. We have all these tools that empower us to tell stories.

For Amazon, which has already scrambled publishing as we know it, this could be seen as a coup upon a coup. The idea of selling fan fic at all is fairly new; the idea of doing so legitimately through licensing is revolutionary; the idea of enlisting literary fiction in this scheme is a revolution upon a revolution. When the Kindle Worlds program launched in May, its partners were largely relegated to pulpy works like Gossip Girl or The Vampire Diaries: the stuff of TV and comic books more than the stuff of New York literary parties.

But with the participation of the Vonnegut Trust, Amazon enters new–and controversial–territory. To learn more, we spoke with Philip Patrick, director of business development and publisher of Kindle Worlds.

FAST COMPANY: Can you give an overview of Kindle Worlds?

PHILIP PATRICK: Kindle Worlds is the first commercial publishing platform that enables any writer to create stories inspired by popular books, shows, films, comics, music, and games–what we call Worlds–and sell them in the Kindle Store. Before Kindle Worlds, due to copyright constraints, it was extremely difficult for the vast majority of writers to publish and earn royalties from this kind of work. At the same time, the original rights holders–we call them World Licensors–misses out on the chance to deeply engage with their enthusiasts and earn new revenue from the Worlds they created. Amazon Publishing has secured the necessary licenses from select World Licensors that permit writers to publish new works inspired by their Worlds. And we think a viable commercial channel will mean more and better works for readers and fans of these Worlds.

How many authors or franchises are on the platform?