UPS Bets Big On Retail 3-D Printing

Walking into the UPS store felt like any other time I’d needed to ship a package. All of the basic machines you’d expect to see in a shipping and printing store were there: Scales for weighing boxes, copy machines, computers, and desktop printers. The only difference between this store and your average print shop, and it didn’t even seem particularly out of place, was that on one of the counters, an inkjet or two had been replaced by an imposing Stratasys uPrint SE Plus 3-D printer.





This particular store is in San Diego, where UPS is beginning its national rollout of 3-D printers. Burke Jones, owner of the store, says he has received hundreds of questions and comments over the last week and a half about the new 3-D printer, the first UPS retail store to in the U.S. to install one.

“Big companies, small companies, and companies that aren’t even companies yet, have been coming in and calling,” Jones told San Diego’s Fox affiliate.

Strewn around the printer, I found what looked like miscellaneous toys scattered around, unimpressive plastic objects like a wrench, bike chain, and mesh ball. Unimpressive, that is, until you realize that the roughly two and a half foot by three foot machine, in a store filled with paper copiers, had printed all those three dimensional objects.





It’s telling that Daniel Remba, the small business technology leader for UPS, is the champion of the 3-D printer experiment. Remba believes that the demand for retail 3-D printers will come mostly from startups and individual inventors in the area who can’t afford a printer of their own. Besides being UPS’s hometown, San Diego, with its multiple innovation districts and tech scene built on a solid base of government-funded defense research, seems like an ideal place to test the market. Remba says that area businesses have already started using the machine.

“We have had a prototype electronic component from a major electronics manufacturer, a prosthetic hand from some medical students, an invention prototype for a heat sealing device, prototype pipes and valves, and prototypes of consumer grocery food containers,” he explains.

To assist would-be inventors with their designs, each store that has a 3-D printer will also partner with a designer in the area to help customers make their designs print-ready. The idea is to make sure that technical ability is not a barrier to printing at the store. UPS also wants to make sure that the objects are as high-quality as possible, so that startups can walk away with a detailed, prototype-ready printout.