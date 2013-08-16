7 Sweet Ways To Relish The Last Days Of Summer

As August flies by, it’s easy to feel a sense of melancholy . You start scheduling meetings in September–those calendar days looming closer and closer–and you realize that summer is almost gone. But it’s still possible to relish these last days, squeezing more joy out of the minutes.

Here are some simple ideas for doing it:

1. Buy fresh produce.

Tomatoes and peaches are in season now in my neck of the woods, and it’s hard to bite into a sugary, dripping peach without feeling as though summer is still here. Pack a fresh tomato and mozzarella salad for lunch, and it’s like your garden is visiting your desk.

2. Listen to summer songs.

Summer has served as a muse for all sorts of cheesy pop (“Strawberry Wine,” “Summer of ’69”) or maybe you have songs that remind you of summers in your life (Alanis Morissette’s “You Learn” — but that’s probably just me). Make yourself a playlist and spend your commute reminiscing as Bryan Adams croons about the “best days of my life.” This summer’s big hit is here.

3. Take an evening swim.