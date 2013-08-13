Jell-O Tries To Prove It’s Still Fun With New Ad Campaign

Things just haven’t been the same for Jell-O since the days of Bill Cosby and Pudding Pops, but Kraft is trying to jiggle new life into the brand with a fun-focused new ad campaign.

Jell-O’s advertising hasn’t had a revamp since the early 2000s, when it began targeting adults by touting its sugar free products during the Atkins diet craze. But now, healthy food for families–not desserts–is all the rage. To adapt, Jell-O is shifting its focus back to the younger generation with a new ad campaign with the tagline “Fun Things Up.”

The campaign’s first push comes in the form of a new ad that shows a father explaining to his son what it’s like to be an adult. Cut to the son, donning a suit and combover, commuting to work and dealing with a nightmare boss straight out of Office Space. After a day like that, Dad says, he needs some Jell-O fun.

With this new strategy, Kraft is hoping to boost abysmal numbers: Last year the company saw a 19% drop in refrigerated pudding, mousse, and gelatin sales.

But Jell-O’s “fun” campaign doesn’t end with kids and families. It is also catering to the coveted college-age demographic with molds (perfect for Jell-O shots) in the shape of popular college sports logos.

