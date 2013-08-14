5 Ways Marketing Can Turbocharge Sales

Sellers who win sell radically differently than sellers who come in second place. That’s according to What Sales Winners Do Differently , a new research report from RAIN Group, a sales training and consulting firm. In its research, RAIN Group analyzed more than 700 business-to-business purchases to find out what separates sales winners from second-place finishers.

As I reviewed the results, it struck me just how much more marketing can do to help turbocharge results in this new world of selling.

Here are five things RAIN Group found that sales winners do better than second-place finishers, as well as how marketing and sales can collaborate to maximize sales results:

1. Sellers who win connect the dots between buyer needs and the seller’s solutions.

Mike Schultz, the coauthor of the report, notes the Harvard Business Review recently published an article titled, “The End of Solution Sales.” RAIN Group’s research, however, found quite the opposite. In many cases, sellers are often left to their own devices to make the connection between customers’ needs and how their products and services can act as solutions to those needs.

Yet, in most organizations, the marketers are assigned responsibility for analyzing and communicating how their company’s offerings can improve their customers’ condition. Marketers should create tools and playbooks that do this basic work for the sales team. These tools should include a grid of company offerings, how these offerings solve needs, the impact (or benefit) of solving those needs, and questions sellers can ask to uncover those needs. This has a huge impact on a seller’s ability to connect the dots between needs and solutions.

2. Sellers who win persuade buyers they will achieve worthwhile results.