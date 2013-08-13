Facebook To Acquire Mobile Technologies For Speech-Recognition Technology

Tom Stocky, Facebook’s director of product management, wrote in a blog post yesterday:

Although more than a billion people around the world already use Facebook every month, we are always looking for ways to help connect the rest of the world as well. Voice technology has become an increasingly important way for people to navigate mobile devices and the web, and this technology will help us evolve our products to match that evolution.

Once the deal closes, most of the Mobile Technologies team will join Facebook’s Menlo Park campus.

Voice recognition technology, which is becoming an increasingly important feature in products from Google and Apple, fits into Facebook’s long-term roadmap, according to Stocky.

[Image: Flickr user Bill Selak]