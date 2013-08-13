Fab.com Says It Could Do Better, Promises To Make Users Smile

In an email sent out to Fab.com users this morning, CEO Jason Goldberg says his company has been asking customers how they feel about Fab, and the feedback has been humbling. So humbling it got Goldberg “and others here thinking about how we can make Fab better, for everyone.” In response the company is introducing a sort of service guarantee along with free shipping (with some limitations) and a price-matching promise.

Here’s the rest of the email, explaining the plan:

We came up with a simple promise: The Fab Smile Guarantee. If anything about your Fab experience doesn’t make you smile, let us know and we’ll do whatever we can to fix it. Today, as part of our Smile Guarantee, we’re introducing free returns, free shipping (for orders over 49€ and for orders that take more than 5 days to ship) and price matching. That’s just the start. Our Smile Guarantee is our promise to you. We’re also rethinking our emails to make sure every email we send is timely and relevant to you. Your feedback helps us make Fab better. If you have any other ideas of how we can improve Fab, please reply to this email to let me know.

Fab has been dramatically restructuring its business over the last several months. For example, it recently announced its intention to partner with the Itochu Corporation to go live in Japan in 2014, while simultaneously shutting down its E.U. offices and laying off 100 staff to save money and reduce job duplication in the company. The company’s biggest move was to change its entire sales model, and move toward exclusively designed products plus made-to-order products and physical retail stores.

[Image: Flickr user Sarah Zucca]