Abandonment Issues

Condliffe’s quick-and-dirty analysis of today’s XKCD comic poses an interesting question about online etiquette in the social web world: When you leave a community, should you clean up after yourself? Condliffe thinks so:

Maybe you should do something about it. After all, it’s like forgetting to get mail sent to your new address: there’s a constant stream of information and news, slowly building up at your old place, that you’ll never be party to ever again. And while it may mean nothing to you, it could be breaking somebody else’s heart. You’re better than that, right?

He makes a valid point. By choosing to use a service and connect with friends on it, you’re setting up relationships with people that mostly exist online, and in the context of that network. You should probably get used to using it. There are few things more annoying in the online world than a friend who misses all your parties because he doesn’t check Facebook messages, despite the fact that he’s been on the service since 2009.

The problem is, we don’t have a real online etiquette for un-using services. Maybe we need companies like Facebook and Twitter to start sending inactivity warnings to users who try to contact their idle friends. Or what about an “end of life” feature for social networks that helps you slowly wind down your activity, notifying friends that you’re leaving, posting updated contact info for you, and then eventually closing your profile?

A network that provided that kind of service for its users might actually encourage more active usership by ensuring that all of your current friends are active users instead of zombies. Until then, we should probably work on developing the same goodbye habits for friends on social networks we leave as we do for friends we leave behind when we move. Speaking of which, I’ve got an about.me inbox to clean up. — Gabe Stein

I love Gabe’s suggestion for an “end of life” feature for social networks because I’m the kind of guy that likes to keep an organized and tidy digital life. However, as helpful as such a feature would be, there is no way any social network will ever have a clean and clear “exit strategy” for its users. After all, social networks brag about numbers first and active users second.

But this XKCD does hit home on the social etiquette front. In the past I’ve noticed one less Facebook friend from time to time, and when I realized who it was the last time I got quite worried that I had offended them or done something terribly wrong to hurt our real-world friendship. But the next time I talked to them in person they said, “You thought I deleted you as a friend? No, I just closed down my Facebook account.” A nice goodbye notification in this case would have avoided a lot of unnecessary grief. — Michael Grothaus

Does it take an old fart like Professor Walrus to point out that there is no debate, here, that Condliffe’s point is pointless (beyond the humor of such a suggestion)? Online social communities are NOT genuine communities, they are services; and rather faceless services at that! We observe certain social norms, netiquette, when using such services, because our posts become our online persona. This is a much more public persona than most of us would ever have managed in the days of telephones-with-cords and letters-on-paper-in-envelopes-with-stamps.