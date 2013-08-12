Exploring The Precedent, Possible Science Challenge In HyperLoop

Elon Musk is going to reveal a new “fifth mode” of transport today , something akin to Concorde crossed with a train and possibly a hovercraft. Or rather he’s not going to reveal a working hyperloop…he’s merely going to reveal his ideas for how one would work. Let’s pop on our physicist hats and have a good hard think about this, eh?

From Leonardo da Vinci through Arthur C. Clarke to Christopher Cockerell to Pons and Fleischmann (the cold fusion chaps, remember them?) smart thinkers have unveiled seemingly whacky ideas for centuries, each claiming they’ll revolutionize the world somehow. Sometimes–and we really do mean sometimes–they’re proven right, either swiftly or by the cold ticking clock of history. Da Vinci’s parachute and machine gun came real centuries after his death. Arthur C. Clarke (yes, really, that Arthur C. Clarke) came up with a notion of geostationary communications satellites, and pretty much changed the world, even though only scientists know that these orbits are still sometimes called the “Clarke orbits.” Cockerell invented the hovercraft, and though it never took off as a personal mode of transport, pun intended, at least you can now buy a hover golf cart, and the Marines love the things. Pons and Fleischmann claimed to have discovered cold fusion, which could be the secret to virtually limitless, safe, clean electrical energy. History has so far judged these two chaps rather differently to the famous names above. They are, more or less, cranks.

So will Elon Musk’s idea hold water? Or will he be another madman in a footnote in history (at least in terms of this new idea)?

We don’t know just yet exactly how the Hyperloop will work, but Musk has dropped some big clues:

It involves a travel tube but not a vacuum tube.

It travels very near to the speed of sound.

It may be solar powered and can potentially store energy to be used shortly afterward.

It could be installed above or below ground.

It doesn’t involve rails.

It can never “crash”!

It involves a nearly frictionless transportation system.

So how do the laws of physics deal with this sort of claim?

To start with, let’s look at the frictionless claim. That’s a biggie. Considering the clues he’s dropped, Musk almost certainly means frictionless in terms of wheels on the ground. Air friction, since he’s not talking about a vacuum tube, is going to be a limiting factor here. It’s a force you probably don’t pay much attention to, but it’s critical for the design of aircraft and high-speed vehicles from trains to Formula 1 cars. Put simply, if you move a solid object through the air very fast it’s resisted by air friction, which tries to slow it down. The heating action of air friction on a very fast-moving vehicle (like an SR-71 Blackbird) is very pronounced, and requires all sorts of clever materials or engineering to get around. To keep the then-revolutionary Concorde cool at twice the speed of sound the engineers had to pump its own fuel around the plane’s body as a coolant to keep its passengers from boiling in their seats. Friction along with the well-known aerodynamic craziness that happens near the speed of sound is probably what’s limiting the Hyperloop.

A frictionless air bearing, however, may come into the design, and that’s different. Think of the effortless way that an air hockey puck skates across a table: That’s thanks to the pressurized cushion of air pumped beneath it through all those little holes. Then remember that we mentioned Cockerell earlier on. A hovercraft works in a similar way to an air hockey table, and it is indeed a very efficient mode of transport because it floats on a cushion of very slippery air. This exerts much less friction on the motion of the hovercraft than a road would on a wheeled vehicle or perhaps rails on the wheels of a train would. A similar effect makes the Russian ekranoplan work. Essentially a ground-based aircraft, technically known as a ground effect vehicle, an ekranoplan squeezes a cushion of air beneath it as it flies very close to the ground, creating its own flying air cushion. Google “caspian sea monster” and you might have a post Cold War shock when you learn the size of these things.