How The “Me Me Me Generation” Plans To Save You You You

Not too long ago, the cover of Time featured a photo of a young girl taking a “selfie” with the headline “The Me Me Me Generation.” If that wasn’t enough, the cover explained “Millennials are lazy, entitled narcissists who still live with their parents” and then offered the kind of hedging newsmagazines are famous for: “Why they’ll save us all.”

Alex Capecelatro is a millennial who doesn’t quite fit the “lazy, entitled” description. Capecelatro is the founder and CEO of At The Pool, a social networking site that uses the power of the Internet to build communities offline and he has a story that, while unique, might shed some light on the potential of his cohort.

At the age of 22, Capecelatro was on the X Prize Foundation’s Zero Gravity Flight alongside Elon Musk, James Cameron, and 4-Hour Work Week author Tim Ferriss.

Fundraising for the X Prize Foundation is only one of the many gigs Capecelatro has had. While still in high school in a suburb outside of New York City, he ran a website for BMX bike enthusiasts with his brother. Instead of homecoming and prom, Capecelatro spent his senior year doing biomedical research at a government lab in Washington, D.C.

After that, his scientific pursuits took him across the United States, doing materials research, biomedical research, and even rocket science for the likes of NASA, Harvard, and the University of California, Los Angeles. While majoring in Materials Engineering at UCLA, Capecelatro was also working on a cure for diabetes. (He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12.)

Since then, he has also worked in design, PR and marketing, and sustainability for electric-car company Fisker Automotive. Not bad for a kid.

Founded in 2011, At The Pool is Capecelatro’s current project. “It kind of bothered me that the Internet didn’t do anything to help us actually meet people offline and build better communities,” he told Fast Company. Now 25 years old, Capecelatro is working to harness the social power of the web and mobile tech to improve the lives of people in the real world.