Heartwarming Leadership Lessons From The Beautiful Game

To many Americans, “football”–okay, fine, we’ll call it soccer–is nothing more than a really long, boring game where a bunch of men in short shorts kick around a ball and fall to the ground at the slightest touch. Oh, and all the fans are hooligans!

Well, sort of, but if you take a closer look, the game bursts with inspiring moments of grace and good sportsmanship. Soccer is the world’s most popular sport with billions (yes, billions) of fans worldwide. And in just a few days, one of the sport’s most popular leagues, the English Premier League, will officially kick off a new season.

While all this may seem foreign, get used to it: NBC Sports will be broadcasting Premier League games in America (they’ve embraced the cultural differences), and that silly little league called the Major League Soccer, well, it’s growing. Fast.

So what better time to become a bit more familiar with the sport and learn why so many (remember, billions!) earthlings drop everything once a week to support what’s known as The World’s Game. We’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming moments in the game that will not only brighten your day, but, who knows, maybe teach you a lesson or two. If watching a toddler and his unbridled passion for the game steal the show doesn’t reignite your zeal for doing what you love, it’s time to find another line of work.

Fight songs are more than just songs in soccer, they’re part of the culture–think of the importance of “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway or “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch. Now imagine that passion for 90 minutes–with no breaks.

Players often get their own songs, too. Like a young Josh “Sign Him Up” Turnbull, son of Chelsea Footbal Club reserve keeper Ross, who recently netted his first goal for the Blues.

Across the channel in Holland, a pint-size supporter of club PSV Eindhoven takes a front row to the action–and brings an entire stadium along with him. It’s hard not to be swept up in passion this pure.