Soon You’ll Be Able To Make OpenTable Reservations Without Leaving Facebook

A new OpenTable integration for Facebook will soon allow you to make dinner reservations without leaving the Facebook mobile app.

Starting later this week, Facebook mobile users will be able to book tables at restaurants that have their own Facebook pages. Users will not be required to register for an OpenTable account to book a table via Facebook.

Separately, OpenTable has also been testing mobile payments technology that would allow diners to pay for their meals from their phones without having to wait around to flag down waitstaff for the check.

The Facebook update will also include a new “Airings On TV” feature that will bring users TV show and movie listings according to their local stations and time zones.

[Image: Flickr user Mr. T in DC]