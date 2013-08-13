Why You Don’t Want A Job That (Only) Makes You Happy

We’ve made claims about how the happiest people have the hardest jobs . But it turns out that happiness may be a little overrated–or even unhealthy .

As Emily Esfahani Smith writes in the Atlantic, meaning may be better for you.

Happiness is associated with taking from people, while meaning is associated with giving to people, according to a Journal of Positive Psychology study. As we’ve noted before, giving is an investment in long-term success.

So in a weird way, happiness can be a little superficial. Smith explains:

“Happiness without meaning characterizes a relatively shallow, self-absorbed or even selfish life, in which things go well, needs and desire are easily satisfied, and difficult or taxing entanglements are avoided,” the authors of the study wrote. “If anything, pure happiness is linked to not helping others in need.” While being happy is about feeling good, meaning is derived from contributing to others or to society in a bigger way. As Roy Baumeister, one of the researchers, told me, “Partly what we do as human beings is to take care of others and contribute to others. This makes life meaningful but it does not necessarily make us happy.”

To put it into business language, happiness feels like short-term profits, while meaning is more like long-term growth.

The state of your mind affects the state of your body–and they way your body prepares for the future. One example is how a mindfulness meditation or yoga practice, for instance, encourages your genes to express themselves in a less tense and more social way–thus staving off inflammatory diseases.

The amount of happiness or the amount of meaning that you feel in your life has parallel effects on gene expression. How does that work? A new study by University of North Carolina positive psychologist Barbara Fredrickson and UCLA genetics researcher Steve Cole helps us see why.