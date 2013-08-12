Turning Your Two-Hour Layover Into a Vacation With SkillShare.com, SoulCycle, and Nature

Traveling with a layover is a hassle, and it shouldn’t be. There’s really no reason my vacation shouldn’t start the moment I leave home; and, if I’m traveling for business, getting things done on the road, in the air, and in between should be easy–it should be seamless. In today’s study, we’ll look at some ways to turn that two-hour airport transfer into a vacation all in its own.

With more conscientious curation, the feeling of this experience I expect from travel could be consistent from door to beach. Right now, however, if you have a layover, it’s basically stale pretzels and perusing the same sunglasses you decided not to buy the last time you passed through Raleigh-Durham. What would it be like if every time you could have a new experience?

Sometimes I consider the business lounge, and even consider springing for it (or going for the Amex Platinum…) but alas, it’s over in the international terminal. facepalm

All this said, some airports are beginning to think outside the mediocre boxed-lunch options and opting instead to upgrade the whole system. I’m excited to see the future of air travel diversions expand to incorporate a focus on health, collaboration, learning, and entertainment. This should be standard for every airport. So I’d like to propose improvements and challenge the current public spaces we travel through so often and share.

One example of a terminal leading in the right direction is Virgin’s SFO terminal where, immediately following security, there’s a quiet yoga room, a Plant Organic, and Blue Bottle Coffee, in addition to some other healthy snacks. It’s affirming to see options outside the traditional brand circle–Hudson News.

Is this all rather pleasant? You betcha. Is it anywhere near the potential airports have to enhance the travel experience? Not even close. Let’s play some “What If?”

Airports give us a portal to one of my favorite views of nature but they are, in most cases, jarringly unnatural settings themselves. LAX used to have a sweet little outdoor area but it was designed exclusively for smokers. Now, they don’t allow smoking so they’ve closed off the only outdoor space! This is a design communication breakdown at best–there’s a park just out of reach! Eek! What makes matters worse, there is still an automated intercom announcement that confuses smokers–asserting that smoking may only take place in “designated smoking areas”…There are none… If you are someone high up at LAX maybe delete that message? Isn’t there something we could do to incorporate more natural features into airport travel? Where’s the Chelsea Highline project of JFK? Central Park was created so Manhattanites could get a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of the city life, and it works really well. What if airports had real nature, real grass, real trees–living systems! There’s no reason not to catch the water, harvest the wind, and actually use plants to clean the air. And what about animals? Sure, the cat coffee shops in Tokyo can be kinda creepy, but the idea of animal therapy has legs. (Get it?)