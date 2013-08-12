Lady Gaga Fans Start An Anti-Piracy Campaign To Prevent Leaks Of Pop Star’s New Single

The official release date of Lady Gaga ‘s new single, “Applause,” isn’t until August 19, but snippets of the song began leaking on the Internet over the weekend, eliciting several frustrated tweets from the pop star’s Twitter account:

YOU JUST COULDNT WAIT THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ONE SATURDAY — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 10, 2013

But in a somewhat unusual response to the leak, many Gaga fans, or Little Monsters as she calls them, have banded together to report the names of websites hosting the leaked clip to Universal Music Group, Gaga’s label. In the process, Little Monsters have created an ad hoc anti-piracy campaign.

One Little Monster’s tweet was retweeted by Gaga herself, spawning nearly 2,500 more retweets:

https://twitter.com/Gaganoosh/status/366395558283317248

And many Little Monsters were quick to chime in with their contributions: