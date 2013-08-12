advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fab Partners With Itochu Corporation To Launch In Japan By 2014

Fab Partners With Itochu Corporation To Launch In Japan By 2014
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Online retailer Fab has gotten a new $5 million investment from Japan’s Itochu Corporation to bring its design wares to Asia in 2014.

The new investment is part of Fab’s latest Series D funding round, which now totals $165 million and includes investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tencent, Atomico, and Itochu’s venture capital arm, Itochu Technology Ventures.

“We believe Fab has a huge potential to expand their business in Japan/Asia and we are very excited to work with Fab to realize their long-term vision of being the world’s design store,” Itochu’s Shunsuke Noda said in a statement.

Fab recently made headlines when it cut more than 100 employees based in Berlin.

[Image: Flickr user chris.corwin]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life