Why Your Next Judge (Probably) Won’t Be A Robot

It’s no secret that the justice system can be less than objective on occasion. From prejudice and bias to accidental error, part of being human means making mistakes. Daniel Kahneman’s 2011 book Thinking, Fast and Slow features a potent (and alarming) example of how, without deliberate malice or corruption, trained judges can mess up.

The book describes a parole board of judges in Israel, which was monitored over the course of one day as they approved or rejected parole applications. Parole approvals peaked at 65% following each of the judge’s three meal breaks, and steadily declined in the time after–eventually hitting zero immediately prior to the next meal.

Forget about past behavior or predictions of future dangerousness–in this situation the single most important factor in determining whether a person was able to leave prison before their maximum sentence was completed turned out to be nothing more scientific than the randomly assigned time of day of their parole hearing. Surely, we can strive to do better.

On the surface, the idea that we should be able to build an automated judging system makes sense. Current efforts in artificial intelligence rely on rule-based systems, combined with specialized languages for formulating and communicating these rules. Law similarly consists of rules, complete with what appear to be binary yes/no divisions regarding whether those rules have been broken.

If this is the case, shouldn’t it then be possible to formalize legal rules using rule-based languages? Deciding legal cases in this way would be a matter of entering the facts of the case, applying the rules to the facts, and determining the correct answer. In fact, similar algorithms are already widely used by law enforcers to forecast criminal behavior. Could the justice system ever employ a version of the technology to decide criminal trials?

“In principle it would be possible, although it’s still a way away,” says Judge Richard Posner, the man identified by the Journal of Legal Studies as “the most cited legal scholar of the 20th century.” “The main thing that would be left out would be how the judges’ views changed with new information. Any change that may affect the way judges think would somehow have to be entered into the computer program, and weighed in order to decide how he would decide a case.”

It turns out that this point of view Posner describes–the ideology that shapes a judge’s response to issues–is a far better predictor of how a judge will decide a case than just about anything, including political party affiliation. Outside of a few studies like the BU Law paper cited above, however, the ideological basis for a judge’s decision-making process, which legal scholars call “attitudinalism,” has not been subject to nearly enough study, particularly at the Supreme Court level.