How Playing Video Games Can Make You a More Effective Employee

For most customer service reps, helping people choose the best health care plan isn’t a game. But it can be. Some companies have taken to using simple games with cleverly embedded training elements to prepare employees for their jobs. While workers enjoy a little gaming time, their employers get a little training time as well.

Here’s how it works. I recently found myself playing a simple video game on my laptop (basic premise: to cut sushi rolls into ever-smaller pieces), when a seemingly unrelated trivia question popped up on the screen and asked: “Prior to giving benefit information on an individual account contract to a provider, you should assure there are no delinquencies because there is no warning. True or False?”

The question was utterly random but I wanted to get it right. After all, there were points involved.

The answer to that question is “True”— at least for the folks working at Capital BlueCross, the national insurance provider that allowed me to demo their new and ridiculously successful gamified job-training platform. The concept itself, which eventually amounts to a lot more than matching time wasters with corporate trivia, was created by Axonify, an e-learning company that promises to combine video games with cutting edge brain science to teach employees at companies like Walmart, Bloomingdales, and Pep Boys internal rules and practices better than through boring on-the-job seminars.

With that old model, training costs a fortune and little gets retained. Instead, CBC green-lit Axonify’s virtual system for more than 400 employees earlier this year, after a pilot study showed they could reduce in-house mistakes that happen during application enrollments by 66%. Employees’ scores go up on an internal leader board, which lets the company shift the spirit around remembering workplace nuance entirely. “They want to know [their scores] versus us wanting them to know it,” says Mike Keeler, CBC’s vice president of operations. “That’s a huge change in the learning environment.”

Axonify’s results at other companies are equally encouraging. Pep Boys has used the system to decrease the company’s rate of accident incidents and injury claims by 45%. That company has also seen a 55% decrease in so-called shrink rate, a statistic for measuring losses from customer shoplifting, employee theft, or administrative errors. Most important, all of the gaming takes less than three minutes. Lessons are meant to act as short breaks that can be repeated daily.

Axonify itself is built to beat the forgetting curve, that measurable rate for which all knowledge that you are exposed to, especially the esoteric stuff, generally disappears. Their own studies show that job-related minutiae evaporates fast and exponentially. To battle that, CEO Carol Leaman, the former CEO of PostRank, a social analytics company that sold to Google in 2011, evokes basic brain science. It’s clinically shown that, once learned, knowledge can be more adequately retained if it’s revisited in the form of broad questions (think trivia) that are bite-size (ahem, that’s trivia) and consumed at intervals (as in between mini games). Keeping the playing time short means everyone is more likely to stay engaged. To incentivize that, some companies offer their own rewards like gift certificates for high scores.