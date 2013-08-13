Think LinkedIn Knows Your Network? Relationship Science Digs Deeper

“Bootstrapping” is a funny term. In the context of startups, it means to proceed without outside funding. But of course it derives from the phrase “to pull oneself up by one’s bootstraps.” More generally, it’s about lifting oneself up.

In one sense, Relationship Science is the furthest thing from a bootstrapped company. To date, the young company has raised almost $90 million from some of the country’s biggest investors; to hear founder Neal Goldman tell it, he was practically bullied into accepting millions more than he’d sought. Financially, “RelSci” didn’t need to reach for its boots. People were throwing their own boots at it–$13,000 Luccheses.

In that more general sense, though, RelSci did bootstrap. As Goldman explains, the company’s proof of concept was itself. The very aim of its product–a kind of LinkedIn on steroids–was to help businesses add clients. And like any young business, RelSci, which was founded in 2010, needed to add clients. “We used the system ourselves,” says Goldman, who will sign his 250th client this month, and currently adds about two a day. “We’re a living example that this works.”

Goldman would probably object to the LinkedIn shorthand above. (He says he admires LinkedIn, but doesn’t consider it a competitor.) Like LinkedIn, though, RelSci is at its heart a database intended to help networking and business development. But there are a few crucial ways in which RelSci differs from its (non)-competitor.

LinkedIn boasts over 200 million members. RelSci, meanwhile, has about 2.5 million entries in its database, most of whom are people, but some of which are companies and universities. So why do RelSci’s clients pay a minimum of $3,000 annually–and in some cases, far more–to access RelSci’s database? (A “client,” often, is an organization that might pay that fee a hundred times over for many employees to access it.)

RelSci presents data on what Goldman calls the “most active, influential people across business, finance, investing, and politics,” he says. They control the purse strings, often of massive purses.

And not all of them are on LinkedIn to begin with. Goldman estimates that over half his database doesn’t have any LinkedIn presence at all. “I’m not on LinkedIn,” he says. “There’s a whole range of people buying high-end goods and services who are not on LinkedIn…. There’s a whole universe of people that are running businesses who are not on LinkedIn.” He conjures an example to make things vivid. “The CFO of the Chicago Board Options Exchange is not on LinkedIn. He’s buying millions of dollars’ worth of legal services, millions of dollars’ worth of accounting and consulting services.”