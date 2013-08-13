VSCO Cam, The Anti-Instagram, Is The Future Of Mobile Photography

Greg Lutze and Joel Flory didn’t set out to create an app. Despite the embarrassment of riches generated by a passel of solitary programmers, the founders of VSCO had no intention of dipping into a get-rich-quick scheme. They were doing quite nicely nurturing a little startup peddling digital editing tools to the likes of professional photographers and graphic designers, thank you.

Launching VSCO Cam–and version 2.0 this June–changed everything. The free iOS app offers a selection of presets (i.e., photo filters) and simple editing tools all rolled neatly into a mini social platform. Users can keep their photo “grids” within the app or share their favorites on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Weibo.

With over a million downloads in the first week, the app’s drawn a massive following that goes way beyond professional photographers. Thanks to a hashtag (#vscocam is added automatically when photos are taken or manipulated in its app), amateur photographers are also uploading their postage stamp-sized oeuvres at an astounding rate. Instagram alone boasts over 4 million VSCO-tagged images.





That VSCO (which stands for Visual Supply Company and is pronounced VisCo) even became a success in terms of generating revenue and staying cash flow positive comes as a bit of a surprise to both Lutze and Flory. But they both believe the social component is driving their business to new heights.

The two met years ago when Flory stumbled across Lutze’s design work on a website for Flory’s favorite band, Jimmy Eat World. He approached Lutze to do the branding for his father’s construction business, then came back for his own wedding and portrait photography business. The pair eventually decided to pool their talents and start a side business offering WordPress site templates for photographers in March of 2011.

Keeping their day jobs took care of living expenses, but they still needed to finance this new enterprise. So they dug into what they did best: offering photography workshops to the wedding industry. “That was our seed round,” Flory tells Fast Company, flashing a big smile, “Sweat equity in the truest sense.”

Site templates quickly gave way to thinking about building an entire platform. Around this time, Lutze brought on Zach Hodges, “our mad scientist,” who helped them brainstorm better ways to generate revenue. Says Flory: “We went to creating tools that we would actually use as photographers and that’s where VSCO was born.” Their first products were film emulation tools for Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw. “From there it just took off,” he says, adding that they’ve been cash flow positive ever since.