Do You Need An Idea To Start A Company?

This is a News Scrum, which is where we all read one of the morning’s top stories and add something to it–context, research, related links, data, explanation. Not opinion–although obviously our opinions influence what we cite, so we can be open about them.

According to Moskovitz, the biggest problem in Silicon Valley culture is the fantasy that entrepreneurship is something you aspire to, in and of itself. “It’s total nonsense,” Moskovitz said. “I’m not really sure where it comes from, but every time I meet someone who says ‘I really want to be an entrepreneur’ but has no idea what they want to do, I really just think: ‘This person is totally aimless.’”

There’s nothing aimless about the assertion that you want to work for yourself. In his book Hackers and Painters, Paul Graham defines a startup founder–I’m paraphrasing here–as someone who wants to move faster than an existing organization is equipped to move. In other words, he explains, startup founders are focused on working at high velocity, or the measurement of productivity over time. Instead of earning (say) $2 million over the course of 30 years at a full-time job, they want to make the same amount in (say) two or three years.

The most appealing way to work at high velocity, for most people, is to start their own venture. College kids who aspire towards entrepreneurship are simply expressing a need to work hard on something they are passionate about and make progress quickly, rather than giving over 30 years of their lives before retirement. Is it so bad to aspire to an exciting career where you’re in control? I don’t think it’s aimless at all. — Chris Dannen

I have to disagree with Chris on this one. The glamorization of entrepreneurship, and tech startups in particular, is a problem for the whole industry. 10 years ago when I came to Amsterdam to work for a Dutch startup, I barely knew what that was. The idea of starting your own company was just not part of the culture in Europe even among developers. Now you get hundreds of people turning up for Hackers and Founders Amsterdam, which is not a problem in itself, but more and more of those people are “startup wannabes” rather than people with serious technical or business skills or a real drive to create something meaningful. They just want to put “founder” on their business cards. When people trained as lawyers are aspiring to start companies, you know there’s a gold rush of some kind going on.

One of my favorite entrepreneurs is the late Anita Roddick, the founder of the Body Shop and a true business revolutionary. She said “I often get asked to talk about entrepreneurship–even by hallowed institutions like Harvard and Stanford–but I’m not all convinced it is a subject you can teach. How do you teach obsession, because more often than not it’s obsessions that drive an entrepreneur’s vision?” This ties in exactly with Moskovitz’s view that you should not start a company unless there is no other way to implement your idea.

Only if no one else has started to build that thing should someone head down the startup path: “That should be almost the only way that entrepreneurs come into existence,” Moskovitz said. “And that’s not what’s happening.”

— Ciara Byrne

I can’t put it much better than Ciara. She wins this scrum. The only thing I’ll say is that Chris is nitpicking here. Moskovitz isn’t saying people shouldn’t pursue entrepreneurship, he’s saying they should see it as a means to an end they want to achieve rather than an end in and of itself. In fact, right after the passage Chris quotes, Wohlsen summarizes: