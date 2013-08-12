Quit Your “Group Grope” Now: Original Mad Man George Lois On The Dark Side Of Collaboration

He created some of the most iconic magazine covers and advertisements in American history, including the “I Want My MTV” campaign–and he did it without a committee.

“Nothing great can come of more than three people in a room,” says George Lois. “If you had 10 incredibly bright people, nothing would come out of it.”

George Lois

More King George:

What psychologists might call “groupthink,” Lois calls “group grope,” and it’s pretty clear he despises it. Which may help explain why he was fired so many times in his career.

Yet Lois says he never compromised on what he knew was the best idea, and for all those times he was fired, he was almost always rehired back on the same ad campaign.

“If you work with convictions,” he says, “people have got to listen to you.”