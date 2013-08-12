How Adopting A Dog Helped WePay’s Founders Commit Fully To Their Startup’s Success

Everyone knows dogs are cute, lovable, and maybe even our best friends .

But could they also help a new business boom?

For WePay cofounders Rich Aberman and Bill Clerico the responsibility of owning a real living, breathing animal was the final step to solidify their commitment for a growing project.

A year after graduating from Boston College (where the pair were freshman roommates) Aberman and Clerico founded WePay, after the frustration of raising money in small groups with friends (think bachelor party, or group vacation) proved too much. They aimed to create a simpler solution–and soon realized they were on the cusp of something much larger.

But they had to be careful. In college, Aberman and Clerico started a business selling taxi advertising overseas, but it didn’t work out.

“We did some reflecting on what had and hadn’t worked when we started a business together in undergrad,” says Aberman. “We were in school, we weren’t fully invested–it was a lack of 100% commitment.”

The key to finding that commitment? In addition to Clerico leaving his position in the banking world, and Aberman deferring from law school, they moved in together. Then they adopted a dog.