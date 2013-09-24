The $10,000 Design Degree

Design is the industry for people who want to remake the world, so rethinking your education could be a natural way in.

Don’t believe me? Ask a successful designer, Karen Cheng.

“I wanted to change careers and become a designer, but I didn’t have four years and $100,000 to go back to school. So I decided to teach myself. At first, I had a lot of doubts about whether someone could teach themselves well enough to get a job. If you’re wondering the same, the answer is yes. I hacked together my own design education in six months while working a full-time job. I didn’t think I was ready but started applying for jobs anyway –and got a job at a great startup, Exec.”

Design fields are emergent and diverse–there’s user experience, product design, interaction design, graphic design, industrial design, to name a few–but they share a respect for process and practice, which makes them more than usually open to the new modes of learning. Payscale.com shows pay rising slightly faster than the national average for art and design-related professions over the past few quarters.

About this series: What is your best, most direct, and customized route to gaining the skills, confidence, and connections needed in today’s business world without the time or cost of traditional education? To answer the question, Fast Company posed itself a challenge: Create an independent college degree equivalent for $10,000 or less.

While there are some excellent, highly innovative design schools out there, it’s equally possible to enter the profession with nothing more than a killer portfolio or a Kickstarter project. But how to build that portfolio?

As with the field of technology, the path toward the $10K design degree includes online resources, but also immersive, workshop-style experiences. “Pop-up” experiences teach the nuts and bolts of design thinking by putting participants through the design process, starting with problem identification (aka user anthropology) followed by brainstorming, designing, and testing solutions. And designers,

unique among the professions I studied for this feature, really like learning from books. Maybe it’s their love of typography or all things retro.

Lynda.com

The Craigslist of online learning is probably Lynda.com, and it started as a resource for designers. Lynda Weinman was a professor at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena when she published one of the first textbooks ever written on web design. She started Lynda.com in 1995 as “my own little sandbox,” she says, a place to put video lessons online for her students.

Almost 20 years later Lynda.com offers a library of over 2,000 video lessons on creative disciplines, business, and technology, ranging from highly produced hour-long documentaries to five-minute tutorials. Two million people pay $25 a month, a price that’s never increased, for access to the videos.