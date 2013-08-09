10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Amazon’s Secret Plan To Dominate Retail, NFL Uniform Redesigns, And More

1. Ikea’s New Catalog Magically Transforms Into Furniture
Co.Design
Ikea’s 2014 catalog comes with a complementary augmented reality app that lets you snap a picture of any piece of furniture and instantly visualize what it will look like in your home.
2. 6 Secrets Of Super Productive To-Do Lists
Fast Company
Creating an effective, actionable, stress-reducing to-do list is an art. Here are six approaches to making your next one great.
3. Bestagram: See Photos That Capture The Single Greatest Moment Of People’s Lives
Co.Create
Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch asked his Twitter followers if any had a photograph of the best moment in their lives. The responses were overwhelming–get ready to cry for real.
4. A Bible Of Color Theory Is Now An App
Co.Design
On the 50th anniversary of Interaction of Color, the Bauhaus painter Josef Albers’s iconic book gets an iPad app that doubles as an interactive teaching tool.
5. Inside Nike’s Redesign Of NFL Uniforms
Fast Company
Chuck Salter captures the story behind Nike’s highly anticipated redesign of NFL uniforms, which made their stadium debut during this week’s preseason games.
6. AmazonFresh is Jeff Bezos’ Last Mile Quest For Total Retail Domination
Fast Company
J.J. McCorvey looks at Jeff Bezos’ secret, three-part plan to make Amazon the most-loved company in the world.
7. Will Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley Finally Get It Right?
Fast Company
For four years, Foursquare has struggled to monetize the now-4 billion check-ins it has collected from 35 million users. Here’s why CEO Dennis Crowley has never been more convinced of his mission.
8. Caffeine Quantified: Your Favorite Coffee Chains Ranked, Weakest to Strongest
Co.Create
Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Peet’s: Use this handy chart to find out which chain offers the strongest cup of coffee.
9. Jeff Bezos Bought The Washington Post For One Thing: Distribution
Co.Labs
This week, Jeff Bezos announced his purchase of the storied Washington Post. What does the Amazon CEO see in the future of publishing that the rest of us don’t?
10. These Sneakers Come With A Built-In Tent, For When You Need A Private Moment
Co.Exist
The Australian architecture collective Sibling built a tent into these high-tops, should you ever find yourself on the road in need of a moment to yourself.
