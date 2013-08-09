10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Amazon’s Secret Plan To Dominate Retail, NFL Uniform Redesigns, And More



1. Ikea’s New Catalog Magically Transforms Into Furniture

Co.Design

Ikea’s 2014 catalog comes with a complementary augmented reality app that lets you snap a picture of any piece of furniture and instantly visualize what it will look like in your home.

2. 6 Secrets Of Super Productive To-Do Lists

Fast Company

Creating an effective, actionable, stress-reducing to-do list is an art. Here are six approaches to making your next one great.

3. Bestagram: See Photos That Capture The Single Greatest Moment Of People’s Lives

Co.Create

Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch asked his Twitter followers if any had a photograph of the best moment in their lives. The responses were overwhelming–get ready to cry for real.

4. A Bible Of Color Theory Is Now An App

Co.Design

On the 50th anniversary of Interaction of Color, the Bauhaus painter Josef Albers’s iconic book gets an iPad app that doubles as an interactive teaching tool.

5. Inside Nike’s Redesign Of NFL Uniforms

Fast Company

Chuck Salter captures the story behind Nike’s highly anticipated redesign of NFL uniforms, which made their stadium debut during this week’s preseason games.

6. AmazonFresh is Jeff Bezos’ Last Mile Quest For Total Retail Domination

Fast Company

J.J. McCorvey looks at Jeff Bezos’ secret, three-part plan to make Amazon the most-loved company in the world.

7. Will Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley Finally Get It Right?

Fast Company

For four years, Foursquare has struggled to monetize the now-4 billion check-ins it has collected from 35 million users. Here’s why CEO Dennis Crowley has never been more convinced of his mission.

8. Caffeine Quantified: Your Favorite Coffee Chains Ranked, Weakest to Strongest

Co.Create

Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Peet’s: Use this handy chart to find out which chain offers the strongest cup of coffee.

9. Jeff Bezos Bought The Washington Post For One Thing: Distribution

Co.Labs

This week, Jeff Bezos announced his purchase of the storied Washington Post. What does the Amazon CEO see in the future of publishing that the rest of us don’t?

