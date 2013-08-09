What If Internet Providers Encrypted Your Emails So The NSA Couldn’t Spy On You?

ABCNews reports that two of the biggest ISPs in Germany, Deutsche Telekom AG (which owns T-Mobile) and United Internet AG, are going to start automatically encrypting their customers’ emails beginning today. The encryption level is going to be low at first, possibly due to the speed of the rollout, and will only be secure between the T-Online email service and United Internet’s email systems. That still covers some two-thirds of “primary email addresses” in Germany, the companies claim.

According to the report, the move is in direct response to the discomfort of German netizens caused by the NSA’s Internet surveillance. The news comes just after the EFF examined the NSA’s explanation of how it “targets” people for surveillance, and more or less admitted that if you’re one of the roughly 6.8 billion on the planet who’s not American, you’re fair game–Americans are more or less safe.

U.S. encrypted email providers Lavabit and Silent Circle shut down today, seemingly to avoid government demands to supply info on their users.

