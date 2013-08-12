Want To be More Productive? Go Somewhere Else

“You yourself may be more of the problem than your office and your co-workers are,” cautions Randy Murray. “Finding a new, temporary work place may help you get out of your own way and to complete a task, to get some work done.”

But why does the workplace shift work well?

Stroll with us, and let’s see.

Steelcase is the world’s leading office furniture company. Prescience bubbles out of their WorkSpace Futures think-and-do tank. They describe a palette of place. Think about a painter’s palette: an array of paints that allows you to select just the right color for the job. The palette of place is similar: an array of places that lets you select just the right space for the job.

Almost all jobs are collaborative, they say, but collaboration is a mixture between group and individual work, or, as WorkSpace Futures director Donna Flynn would say, a balance between “we” and “I” time:

Leaders can be strategic with “We” time by “focusing it on the hard work of aligning the team, creating together, and building trust during enriched and intensive periods of face-to-face time.” And while the team is distributed–giving lots of “I” time–leaders need their team members to ” focus that time on executing on milestones, and have frequent group checkpoints and reviews and sharing sessions.” Flynn uses herself as an example: she finds she’s way more productive working from home–she can protect her time there–and when she heads to Grand Rapids she can throw herself into “we” activities.

What that suggests, then, is that we should be in collaboration-prone spaces–like those long communal tables so popular in startup land–when we need to get group-work done. But we should place ourselves in solitude when we need to get focused, lest the open office drive us crazy.