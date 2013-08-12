The Crucial Body Part All Great Leaders Must Enhance

When the newscasters announced this past spring that there would be an influx of billions of chirping, buzzing cicadas across the Eastern United States, people started wondering “why now?” My family and I were among a small population of non-entomologists who knew the answer, having recently seen an incredible exhibit at Japan’s Risupia hands-on science museum on the science behind “Prime Brood Cicadas.” There are 12 broods of 17-year cicadas and 3 broods of 13-year cicadas–and all of these broods only emerge on years when the population of their natural predators has diminished.

Genius!

Once again, it seems like Darwin’s natural selection has emerged victorious. But as I think about how these insects have managed to survive (with my thinking occasionally interrupted by the hissing of cicadas outside my suburban New York window), I wonder about one feature of humans that has also managed to survive despite an influx of predators: the ear. How is it that most of us still have two of them considering how rarely we use them for really listening?

Even a professional listener like me struggles with our ears’ natural predators: outside noise and inside noise.

I know that the reason I still have my ears is that I am a leadership and communication skills coach, so I use them as they were intended to be used on a regular basis. However, even a professional listener like me struggles with our ears’ natural predators: outside noise and inside noise. Outside noises consist of the external distractions that we are surrounded with every day at work and at home that drive inattention: external conversations, email chimes, cell phones ringing, interruptions, cicadas, etc. Internal noises are the voices in our heads (even among sane people) that distract us from truly paying attention to the person we’re supposed to be listening to: worries we have, advice we want to give, explanations we want to offer, reasons why they’re wrong, etc. Both internal and external noises keep us from committing to really hearing what’s being said–and often, what’s being left unsaid–by the people we are purportedly leading, managing, selling to, buying from, befriending, parenting, loving, or otherwise partnering with.

In his HBR article, “The Discipline of Listening,” author and advisor Ram Charan reports that 25% of corporate leaders’ 360-degree feedback indicates a listening deficit, “the effects of which can paralyze cross-unit collaboration, sink careers, and if it’s the CEO with the deficit, derail the company.” And good listening isn’t just a leadership competency–it’s a critical skill for anyone who needs to build rapport and trust, show support, better understand and communicate expectations, reduce conflict, resolve problems with customers, colleagues and superiors, work well in a team, and, basically, demonstrate that they care about anyone other them themselves.

So… that’s pretty much anyone who wants to get and keep a job or a relationship.

Considering how critical listening is for our work and life, and how easily distracted we are from doing it well, here are three ways to become a better listener.