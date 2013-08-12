The Career-Advancing Secrets Of 3 People With Awesome Careers

To paraphrase LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, launching a career is a little bit like leaping off a cliff, building an airplane on the way down, and taking flight before you reach the bottom.

But that construction is not without instructions. We’ve sorted through Quora and other bloggery to find the most unexpected ways to add “lift” to your “liftoff”–find them below.

Your boss spends a quarter of her time wading through email, so how can you expect her to know what the best things for you to do are?

“Managers are largely stretched thin managing their reports so they can’t always think of everything to be done that will benefit the firm,” PaperG cofounder Victor Wong explains. “People who can think of what to do and deliver are the ones who ultimately are more likely to get promoted to the top levels.”

2) No one will tell you what you need to do, Wong continues, noting that every company (and every industry) has a central asset that they’re constantly trying to accumulate, like:

deal flow in financial firms,

new clients in law firms,

product and partnership ideas in multinational corporations

The key for the progressive careerist, then, is to find out what’s most valuable to the organization as a whole and make sure to keep providing that. How do you find out? Asking your colleagues to lunch or coffee is a gracious way to share knowledge.

As artist-entrepreneur Molly Crabapple will tell you, we need to have “consciousness of power” if we’re going to navigate its halls.