Students Can Now Get Digital Textbooks Through Google Play

Google has launched a new section of its Play Books store that includes e-textbooks for U.S. consumers. The titles are generally available as both e-books for purchase and 180-day rentals, and all textbooks have a free sample so you can check out the contents of the latest hot-to-trot missive on an educational matter.





Digital textbooks have been the next big thing for years, and everyone from Apple to Kno, with its failed dual screen tablet device, has been trying to cater to the student audience. iPads in particular have achieved an incredible penetration into schools across the world.

Google’s textbooks can be read on mobile devices sporting the Play Books app or on a browser, and some can be transferred to a different device like a Kindle. Google’s updated its mobile apps to deal with the new options.

