Hacking Hollywood’s Contributors On The Outsider’s Edge, Mark Cuban’s Ambition, And The Hulu Conundrum

A cocksure moneybags with little or no Hollywood experience comes to town with a big idea that’s going to transform the entertainment industry. And then things get, well, complicated. This narrative plays out again and again in our new anthology, Hacking Hollywood: The Creative Geniuses Behind Homeland, Girls, Mad Men, The Sopranos, Lost, and More. Today, in part 2 of our Q&A with the book’s contributors, we explore a couple of examples with Nicole LaPorte, who’s based in Los Angeles and covers the entertainment industry for Fast Company, chronicles the drama around the popular streaming site Hulu, and the surprise (at times unwanted) offspring of ABC, Fox and NBC; and with Scott Kirsner, a former Fast Company contributing editor, who wrote about Mark Cuban’s Hollywood invasion in the book.

Hacking Hollywood: The Creative Geniuses Behind Homeland, Girls, Mad Men, The Sopranos, Lost, and More is available for download in the iBookstore as well as Amazon's bookstore and other retail outlets.

Salter: The “Interlopers” section includes stories about people who are quite successful outside of Hollywood entering the fray, such as Nike founder Phil Knight. He and his son, Travis, launch the animation studio Laika in hopes of building the next Pixar. Another fascinating example is Jason Kilar, who came from Amazon and started Hulu to stream broadcast-quality TV online. He was its first CEO. Why do you think outsiders are so drawn to the business?

LaPorte: I think Hollywood is attractive to outsiders for the same reason it’s attractive to all of us. It’s a sexy, star-filled business that, quite literally, turns dreams into reality. The Dream Factory, and all that. It also is built upon, and generates, an enormous amount of money (even now, as the entertainment industry is supposedly in decline). Another element of Hollywood that I think is appealing to entrepreneurs is that it is a very illogical business.

There is no formula to determine whether a movie will be a big hit. Most decisions hinge on a gut feeling. I think this appeals to people who like to take risks and bet big, and who are determined that they can, actually, figure out some kind of formula for success.

Salter: In Hacking Hollywood, we tell the story of Hulu in two parts. We were there in the beginning to see its early success and the first tension with its owners. And we were there more recently as the pressure escalated and Hulu’s executives and the site itself appeared in jeopardy. What’s the lesson for other would-be disruptors, or vice versa, for big companies?

LaPorte: I think the lesson here is that in business it’s usually a marathon, not a sprint, as the cliche goes. But as to how the Hulu story relates specifically to Hollywood, I think there’s a lesson in just how much of a tradition-based industry Hollywood is.