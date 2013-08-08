Ten Companies With Serious Developer Cred

What gives a startup dev cred? Developer evangelist Phil Leggetter told me that you need a product which solves a hard problem for coders and shows that you understand how they want to use software, must be represented by credible developers who build relationships with the community, and provide interesting content and solid documentation.

When you ask coders which startups they rate, certain names recur. Twilio received the most dev love in my informal Twitter poll, while some companies like GitHub are now so entrenched in the development world that coders barely remember to mention them. Payment startups were particularly popular, with Braintree and Stripe making the list while the U.K’s GoCardless gets an honorable mention. To steal Braintree’s tagline, devs seem to think that “It’s time to get paid.” The companies are listed in alphabetical order.





Chicago-based Braintree lets developers accept payments in their app or website and its customers include other coder favorites like GitHub and Twilio. The company already processes more than $10 billion in payments in 130 currencies, with 20% of that flowing through mobile, and covers Canada, Europe, and Australia as well as the U.S. On the server side, Braintree supports Ruby, Python, PHP, Java, Microsoft .Net, Perl, and Node.js. and there are mobile SDKs for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone. Twitter comments said that Braintree is “easy to build with in multiple languages” and mentioned its “great documentation.”





Several Amsterdam-based developers mentioned local heroes ElasticSearch, the company behind an open source distributed real-time search and analytics engine for the cloud. ElasticSearch enables data exploration by allowing developers to pose free-text or more structured queries to large volumes of data via a RESTful API. It’s built on top of the Lucerne Apache project, a Java-based text search engine. A free text search on Twitter data might be something like “Find all the tweets about the president” while “Find all the tweets about the president when tweeted from Idaho in the past month” adds more structure in the form of place and time. ElasticSearch also allows some data, like today’s log filess, to be designated as more important than others and this is reflected in results. Hackers and Founders Amsterdam organizer James Bryan Graves said that “ElasticSearch solves a significant pain point for most companies with a familiar and simple developer interface.”





Firebase is BaaS (backend as a service), a cloud database which enables real-time applications like collaboration tools, multiplayer games, and chat clients to implement all application code on the client-side. Firebase replaces all the usual server-side infrastructure with highly scalable and secure data storage. When one client updates the data repository, where data is stored via an API as JSON, the changes are synchronized by notifying all other clients. Developers pointed out that Firebase creates high value for little effort and is used in some great open source projects.





GitHub may have only only existed for five years but it is now part of most developers’ lives and resumes. GitHub is a hosted Git repository, Git being a version control system which originally formed part of the Linux kernel. By putting public Git repositories in one place, GitHub allows coders to easily collaborate on millions of open source projects, although it’s not the first site to do so, Sourceforge being an older open source hub. One developer has pointed out that most of the projects hosted on GitHub are for use by developers themselves whereas SourceForge has more projects for other users. See our guide to 11 trending projects on GitHub.





Heroku, now owned by Salesforce, was one of the first Platform as a Service (PaaS) companies and it supports Ruby, Node.js, Clojure, Java, Python, and Scala. PaaS services let developers concentrate on writing code rather than operating infrastructure by managing servers, deployment, and scaling for them. Over 4 million apps are deployed on Heroku. Rails developer Jamie Lawrence said Heroku “made (Rails) devs lives easier. Employees I met were happy and dedicated. The service itself has fallen out of favor a little recently as other deployment options have caught up but the company is still good.” Heroku has a lot more competition than it used to and recently appointed a new CEO as part of its attempt at a comeback.