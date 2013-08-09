End Your Week On A High Note With These 5 Free Apps

If you find yourself forgetting to check your to-do list, are at a loss for where to take a client to lunch, or just want to recover after a long day with a nice game of Tetris, we’ve got the (free!) apps for you. While they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so put it on today’s to-do list.
IconMemo (iOS)
How often do you forgot to check your productivity apps or to-do list, thus not accomplishing anything? Probably more than you’d like. There’s where IconMemo comes in. This app lets you put custom reminders on your icons so you’ll never forget what you need to do.
Tetris (Android)
Time for a quick break? Tetris is one of the most iconic (and fun) games ever created. This updated version comes with a few extra gameplay modes and enhanced graphics to keep seasoned Tetris pros and beginners satisfied.
While free on Google Play, it’s $0.99 in the Apple App Store. (We still say it’s totally worth it.)
Got a lunch meeting in an hour and need to find a place that “won’t break the expense account” but that also doesn’t have “visible vermin in the food-prep area”? Zagat provides detailed, crowdsourced restaurant reviews, news on recent openings, and other exclusive content. The app currently serves only nine cities (Austin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.), but claims to be expanding fast.
Just be careful, before too long you might end up like this:
Bad Piggies + Bad Piggies HD (iOS and Android)
Bad Piggies (an app that we’ve covered in the past) comes from the creators of Angry Birds, and takes users on a 140 levels of pig-flying madness.
Yelling Mom (iOS)
Yelling Mom is an aesthetically pleasing and function-filled productivity app. You can set reminders, flush out projects, and manage your tasks. And don’t worry, if you’re not a yelling mom, you’re allowed to download this one too.
