6 Habits To Help You Ride The (Inevitable) Waves Of Work Stress

While it’s obvious that negative life changes lead to stress, psychologists have found the positive changes load up our stress levels as well. According to one well-known scale , experiencing outstanding personal achievement is more stressful than having trouble with your boss or taking on a mortgage.

Maybe that’s why the entrepreneurial set is prone to panic attacks: Whether we’re going through the trough of sorrow or peak experiences, the volatility we invite into our lives can be tough to deal with.

Which is why we need all the help we can get. Writing on the OPEN Forum, author Bruna Martinuzzi surveys a range of factors to help us better navigate our cognitive kerfuffles.

We knew our phones were stifling our creativity. Turns out they’re taking our well-being, too: British studies suggest that the more time you spend combing through social media on your devices, the more likely you are to feel anxious and overwhelmed. So put the phone down.

Yogurt reduces stress–really. Also, Martinuzzi notes, taking the right vitamins can help too: Dietary inadequacies cause a decline in the function of enzymes, which can cumulatively influence our mood states. Vitamins and minerals come to the rescue by regulating biochemical processes in the brain that affect mood.

Turns out that anxiety is often just your mind wandering around. To be less anxious, then, we can learn to train it, same as we’d train a puppy.

A gigantic body of research links the quality of our relationships to the quality of our physical and emotional health. The more we invest in our relationships, says social science, the more resilient we become.