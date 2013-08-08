The Best Trips Happen Outside of Your Comfort Zone

On a recent trip to Central America, I discovered that I traveled thousands of miles to essentially hang out in my own backyard.

We travel to escape, gain perspective, refresh our minds, and experience something new. But because we’re creatures of habit, we often try to build a mini version of home when we’re in a new place.

When we take trips that are so familiar that they’re effectively our home relocated in a new climate, we often find disappointment rather than reward.

My best friend and I have a tradition of escaping to a new country every year. This year was Nicaragua. But when we came home, we realized that we never truly got “away.”

Neither of us had been, but I had several friends who had, so we asked them to tell us where to go and what to do. Although our friends were well-meaning with their recommendations, their insights quickly led us in the wrong direction.

Friends raved about a small town in the south with stunning beaches, beautiful scenery, and a tranquil atmosphere. We were sold. As it turned out, friends of a friend had built some bungalows in the region with rave reviews and high ratings. Our destination and accommodations were set without a second thought.

We landed in Managua, and a driver picked us up from the airport. The car ride down the dirt roads through cow pastures and sugar cane fields had us ecstatic. Our driver Ortega happened to be a passionate politico. He provided us with a firsthand account of the history, politics, and economy of Nicaragua that we’d never find in a book. The two-hour drive felt like 20 minutes by the time we arrived.