LG Turns Up The Volume With G2, Its Latest Smartphone

LG’s G2 phone is set to be the first LG smartphone that’ll hit all four major U.S. carriers, and it includes some novel features that set it apart in a very crowded marketplace dominated by Apple and Samsung .

The G2 has a huge 5.2-inch 1080p screen and a 13-megapixel rear camera that’s protected by sapphire (like the iPhone 5’s camera unit). There’s also a 2.36GHz Snapdragon CPU, and a huge 3,000mAh battery that LG says will last 1.2 days between charges or about 30% more than its competitors.

There’s also an unusual location for the volume buttons–centrally on the back under the camera–that indicates LG has thought seriously about the design. And in terms of software there are handy tricks like the “KnockOn” function that turns the phone on when you knock on its screen or the auto-answer “Answer Me” option that picks up the phone when you put it to your ear and a TV remote function.

LG has been desperate to get more traction in the smartphone market, and even went to the length of spamming Times Square with posters marked with “4”s to promote its older Optimus G phone during Samsung’s Galaxy S4 launch event. Its last quarterly sales figures demonstrated a record 12.1 million phone sales, even while its profits were lower than in the previous year.