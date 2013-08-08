Bit.ly For Feelings Lets You Express How You Feel About The Links You Share

Sometimes, it’s hard to tweet out a link to an interesting story and explain how it makes you feel in just 140 characters. So Bit.ly , the link-shortening service often used to post customizable, trackable links to sites like Twitter and Facebook, is testing a new tool that lets you easily share how you feel about something you’re sharing online.





Drag and drop the Bit.ly for feelings bookmarklet into your browser’s Bookmarks toolbar and you can choose to shorten any link using one of nine custom domains, each of which expresses a different emotion. For example, if I share a link to a product I’m interested in buying, I would choose the “iwantth.is” shortener. If I see something that makes me laugh, I would want to use “lolthis.me.”

You can install the Bit.ly for feelings bookmarklet here.

[Image: Flickr user katerha]