Get Inspired By The Best Movie Offices Ever

You’ve already tried to have a bit more fun in the office–now it’s time to get inspired by the big screen. (Or, like, watch on your phone.)

With that in mind, here’s a list of the best offices in movies. To be clear, these are coolest office environments depicted in films–not necessarily the best office movies, nor the best movies about offices, but specific, fictional places of work that have captured the imagination of the collective American workforce since first flickering before our eyes.





A few basic ground rules: TV shows, naturally, are disqualified. (Sorry, Office and Mad Men fans.) The workplaces in question not only must play a somewhat prominent role in the overall tone and tenor of the film they serve, but also feel, to a certain extent, just… office-y. And, perhaps most importantly, these are places of work where anyone would actually like to work–a point which quite clearly affects the standings of classics like Office Space and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Now, please quit Bogarting the popcorn.

Honorable Mention: Initech, Office Space

First, a moment of silence. Office Space’s influence on the modern American workplace is unequaled; “I believe you have my stapler” became a national meme before memes even existed. Mike Judge’s masterpiece, committed to examining notions of unfulfillment and dissatisfaction as a member of the middle-class workforce, is a comedy classic thanks to a witty script and the banter at Initech offices. The list of things that make Office Space so funny is long and deep: Bill Lumbergh, the very embodiment of the Boss from Hell; Peter, Samir, and Michael Bolton vs. the laser printer; Drew’s “O Face”; Milton.